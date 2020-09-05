090920_CCN_AllisonCraft.jpg

Heritage senior Allison Craft covered the Run at the Rock course in 21:11 to place ninth overall in the girls’ division.

 Contributed

The Heritage High School cross country teams competed in the 14th Annual Run at the Rock, hosted by Woodland High School in Cartersville on Saturday.

Allison Craft earned a medal for the Lady Generals after placing ninth overall out of 153 runners with a time of 21:11. Mia Callahan placed in the top 50 (49th overall) with a time of 23:54.

Also racing for Heritage was Alexis Faul (24:34), Lila Langston (25:32), Mady Terry (26:12), Allie Mifflin (26:15) and Lily Langston (26:59). Heritage placed 13th out of 17 teams in the field.

For the Generals, Gavin Chandler (17:44) finished 17th out of 176 runners, just four seconds out of a medal for a top 15 finish. Davis Justice came home in 44th place, clocking in at 19:03.

The rest of the Heritage roster included Cecil Bussey (19:41), Jake Krajesky (20:54), Collin Black (21:05), Steven Burchard (21:06) and Griffin Black (21:20). Heritage finished 10th out of 20 teams.

