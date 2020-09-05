The Heritage High School cross country teams competed in the 14th Annual Run at the Rock, hosted by Woodland High School in Cartersville on Saturday.
Allison Craft earned a medal for the Lady Generals after placing ninth overall out of 153 runners with a time of 21:11. Mia Callahan placed in the top 50 (49th overall) with a time of 23:54.
Also racing for Heritage was Alexis Faul (24:34), Lila Langston (25:32), Mady Terry (26:12), Allie Mifflin (26:15) and Lily Langston (26:59). Heritage placed 13th out of 17 teams in the field.
For the Generals, Gavin Chandler (17:44) finished 17th out of 176 runners, just four seconds out of a medal for a top 15 finish. Davis Justice came home in 44th place, clocking in at 19:03.
The rest of the Heritage roster included Cecil Bussey (19:41), Jake Krajesky (20:54), Collin Black (21:05), Steven Burchard (21:06) and Griffin Black (21:20). Heritage finished 10th out of 20 teams.