Local cases remain steadily high this week, with deaths seeming to catch up to higher case counts.
This past week, Gordon County saw 566 new cases and seven deaths. Across Georgia, 96,962 new cases and 316 deaths were reported.
This is the highest that death counts in Gordon County have been since early October. However, deaths tend to lag several weeks behind higher case counts, so the increase in deaths is not unprecedented.
Gordon County Schools have seen a slight increase in cases while Calhoun City Schools has seen a slight decrease, bringing them to similar levels this past week.
As of Jan. 21, Gordon County Schools reported 137 cases in students and 35 cases in staff, or 2.1% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 89 cases in students and 24 cases in staff, or 2.2% of the student body.
The CDC recently updated its masking recommendations in the face of the Omicron surge. Early in the pandemic, individuals were urged to wear cloth face coverings to attempt to preserve stockpiles of medical-grade face coverings. That has shifted has time has gone on and now it appears that most face coverings are fair game.
Well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators such as N95 masks provide the most protection. These respirators were in short supply at the beginning of the pandemic, but now CDC recommends those products for consumers.
Other good options are fitted, disposable surgical masks or KN95s, or layered, finely-woven coverings. Loosely-woven cloth masks provide the least protection.
The CDC still recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is high community spread, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are effective against all variants of COVID-19.
“Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19,” said the CDC on their website, “and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.