With cases remaining low, Gordon County Emergency Management has made the decision to move to reporting new cases and deaths once weekly rather than daily.
“We will continue to monitor daily,” said Courtney Taylor, Director, “and if another spike should start to occur we will reevaluate going back to daily reporting.”
As such, new COVID-19 update stories will publish in the Wednesday edition of the Calhoun Times for the foreseeable future.
The final daily case report was for Tues., Nov. 2. Gordon County had seven new cases and no deaths. Statewide, there were 677 new cases and 45 deaths.
In vaccine-related news, the CDC has taken the final step in approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. said. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine."
This decision means that shots can begin going in arms as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has been reported as having a 91% efficacy rate in preventing COVID-19 in that age group, therefore reducing the risk of severe illness and long-term effects known as “long COVID”.
Side effects for the vaccination appear to be mild and resolve on their own, with the most common being a sore arm. Side-effects are similar with the Pfizer vaccine to other routine vaccines, and similar to side-effects seen in adults.
“As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” Walensky said.
Distribution for the lower-dose children’s vaccine began the week of Nov. 1, and is expected to ramp up to full capacity beginning on Nov. 8. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the guidance has made 987,000 children in Georgia eligible for the shot.
"Vaccine providers include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices and public health clinics statewide," GDPH said in a press release on Wednesday. "Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, community health centers, and schools."
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.