Downward trends in new cases of COVID continue as February treks on.
This past week, Gordon County saw 166 new cases and four deaths. Across Georgia, 34,650 new cases and 500 deaths were reported.
On Feb. 7, there was a brief glitch where February data was missing from the COVID-19 Status Report on the GDPH website. GDPH did not respond to a request for more information by press time, and more information will be published as it becomes available, however that was corrected later in the afternoon.
Per CDC data, cases have dropped 51% nationwide since the country’s peak on Jan. 15. Cases began to follow that trend in Gordon County and statewide this last week, winding down as the Omicron surge abates.
However, a grim milestone has been reached yet again, as Johns Hopkins University reports 900,000 COVID-related deaths in the United States. The virus was the third leading cause of death in America in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer. In Gordon County, deaths recently surpassed 200.
As of Feb. 4, Gordon County Schools reported 24 cases in students and 18 cases in staff, or 0.4% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 21 cases in students and four cases in staff, or 0.5% of the student body.
The CDC has finalized full approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna shot has finally received full authorization, following in the footsteps of the Pfizer jab after a year of review into research showing effectiveness and safety.
“We now have another fully approved COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.