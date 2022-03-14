When it comes to new COVID cases and deaths, Gordon County is seeing good news once again.
This past week, Gordon County saw 22 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 3,371 new cases and 337 deaths were reported.
As of March 11, Gordon County Schools reported no cases in students or staff. Calhoun City Schools reported no cases in students and one case in staff.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed since last week. The county still falls into the Medium category, where masking is not required unless suggested by a healthcare provider and individuals should ensure they are up to date on shots as well as testing if symptoms are present.
As of March 10, more than 98% of the U.S. population falls under Low or Medium Community Level.
Governor Kemp has announced that he will award over $217 million to hospitals, assisted living facilities, and personal care homes with 25 or more beds to help with the spread and effects of COVID. Under this grant program, hospitals may receive up to $950,000 per facility for a total of $170 million and assisted living and personal care homes may receive up to $100,000 per facility for a total of $47 million.
The funding for this grant program comes from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds within the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This will allow the state to reimburse both private and public facilities for costs from March 3, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2022.
At the same time, Attorney General Chris Carr and leaders from 23 other states have demanded that the Biden Administration remove its mask mandate for all Head Start programs, including those in Georgia. That mandate requires all children two years of age and older in Head Start programs wear masks at all times.
“As we have said time and again, the President does not have the authority to implement this type of widespread public health policy and to target our children makes it even more egregious,” said Attorney General Carr. “For legal and practical reasons, the Biden administration should immediately rescind this rule rather than continue with its short-sighted attempt to mask children as young as two years old. It is past time for this administration to acknowledge the concerns of families across Georgia and around the nation who are speaking out and asking for a sense of normalcy.”
This comes in response to laxed masking guidance from the CDC, and the lifting of mask mandates in even the most historically cautious states. Carr’s office stated that Head Start children and staff would be among the only people in the country under a mask mandate if that remains in effect.
“In Georgia, we’ve been working to protect the rights and choices of our families, especially when it comes to our youngest citizens,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While we have been successful in legal efforts to temporarily enjoin this particularly egregious federal mandate, the mandate is one in a long list of overreaches by the Biden Administration, and they should immediately acknowledge their mistake by formally rescinding it.”
Currently, that mandate has already been paused by a court out of Louisiana due to a lawsuit filed by Carr and Kemp.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.