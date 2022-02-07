February is off to a rocky start in terms of reporting. Georgia Department of Public Health has not released COVID case counts since Jan. 31.
Numbers published in the last few days of the month were low, signaling either very good news or reporting errors. GDPH did not respond to a request for more information by press time, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Per CDC data, cases have dropped 51% nationwide since the country’s peak on Jan. 15. Cases began to follow that trend in Gordon County and statewide last week, slowly winding down.
A grim milestone has been reached yet again, as Johns Hopkins University reports 900,000 COVID-related deaths in the United States. The virus was the third leading cause of death in America in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer. In Gordon County, deaths have reached 200 total.
As of Feb. 4, Gordon County Schools reported 24 cases in students and 18 cases in staff, or 0.4% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 21 cases in students and four cases in staff, or 0.5% of the student body.
The CDC has finalized full approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna shot has finally received full authorization, following in the footsteps of the Pfizer jab after a year of review into research showing effectiveness and safety.
“We now have another fully approved COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.