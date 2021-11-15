Local case counts remain low as Thanksgiving rapidly approaches.
This past week, Gordon County saw 28 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 3,866 new cases and 173 deaths were reported.
This is slightly lower than the previous week's data, which was delayed due to a reporting error on behalf of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The previous week, Gordon County had 32 new cases and four deaths. Statewide, there were 4,409 new cases and 268 deaths.
At home, neither GCS nor CCS have reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases.
As of Nov. 12, Gordon County Schools reported eight cases in students and three cases in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported eight cases in students and one case in staff.
Though this marks a slight rise in cases for both school districts, that increase is larger for CCS. Despite increases, GCS shows only 0.1% of its student body having COVID-19 while CCS reports 0.2%.
Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 case and death counts have been the focus of most major public health organizations. However, that may result in an increase in another serious disease.
According to a new joint report by the CDC and WHO, progress towards eradicating measles worldwide has stalled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, we were seeing how even small pockets of low measles immunization coverage could fuel unprecedented outbreaks, including in countries where the disease had been considered eradicated. And now, COVID-19 is creating widening gaps in coverage at a pace we haven’t seen in decades,” said Ephrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF Associate Director for Immunization.
Outbreaks of measles were reported in 26 countries in 2020 and, while numbers of cases were low, monitoring, testing, and reporting of the disease has suffered. Vaccination campaigns in numerous countries have also stalled out as the world has attempted to navigate the pandemic.
“While we have not seen an increase in cases yet, measles is simply too contagious. If we do not act, gaps will become outbreaks, and many children will be exposed to a preventable but potentially deadly disease,” Lemango said.
Nearly 22 million children missed out on their first shot of the measles vaccine during 2020, three million more than the year prior. Vaccination rates for measles must sit at around 95% to properly protect from outbreaks, and lower vaccination rates from 2020 could leave many communities vulnerable.
“It’s critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization programs,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of WHO’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals. “Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.