New local COVID-19 cases have spiked again this week, but thankfully deaths have not caught up.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 47 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 11,403 new cases and 42 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level still remains in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 71.5% of the country remains at a Low Community Level, a number that has been steadily dropping for weeks.
Countrywide, it appears that deaths have not yet caught up to rising case counts - deaths traditionally lag behind several weeks. Hospitalizations remain up, indicating that deaths may begin to spike as they have, however it is unclear precisely when.
Some of the increasing case counts may be attributed to the increased prevalence of Omicron’s sublineage BA.2.12.1, which is more transmissible than the original strain of Omicron and BA.2. Traditionally, new variants and subvariants have caused spikes in cases, such as when Delta and Omicron both first appeared. Delta is now nearly-nonexistent in the southeast, with the original variant of Omicron headed the same way.
Two new variants popped up mid-May in South Africa, BA.4 and BA.5, which may be both more transmissible and more able to escape from prior immunity created by infection or vaccination. The variants are aggregated with B.1.1.529 and the category currently makes up around 6% of nationwide cases. The proportion of cases in that category appear to be rapidly increasing each week - going from 1.9% to 3.4% to 6.1%.
The easiest and safest way to get a level of protection from all variants of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated per CDC recommendations. Most Americans need three shots, with a fourth quickly seeing its eligibility expand.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.