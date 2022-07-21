New cases of COVID-19 are high but steady this week in Gordon County while continuing to rise statewide.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 76 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 19,745 new cases and 101 deaths were reported.
New cases of COVID-19 are high but steady this week in Gordon County while continuing to rise statewide.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 76 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 19,745 new cases and 101 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has risen to High over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
This increase in Community Level comes as new cases of COVID-19 surpass 200 per 100,000 in population. Additionally, new hospital admissions per 100k have increased to 14.2, well above the threshold for that High level. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by those with COVID thankfully still remains low at around 4.2% per the CDC.
There’s a new option for primary series COVID vaccination - Adjuvanted, which was created by Novavax. The Novavax jab was approved earlier this month by the FDA, with a two-shot main series for those ages 18 and older.
This vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine - meaning it uses small, harmless particles of COVID-19 virus, such as the proteins on the outside of the virus, to stimulate the production of antibodies. This is the same technology used in influenza, hepatitis B, and whooping cough (acellular pertussis, or the aP in DTaP) vaccinations, all of which are both safe and effective.
“Today, we have expanded the options available to adults in the U.S. by recommending another safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again across parts of the country, vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.