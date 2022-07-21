Northwest Georgia health care leaders urge action to stem COVID-19 spread

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

New cases of COVID-19 are high but steady this week in Gordon County while continuing to rise statewide.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 76 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 19,745 new cases and 101 deaths were reported.

