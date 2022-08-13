New local cases of COVID-19 are up again this week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 113 new COVID cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 17,894 new cases and 123 deaths were reported.
School started back locally August 4, so the further-increased case counts may be due to early spread of COVID-19 in schools. Neither school system is currently posting weekly case counts, however both have continued to follow set protocols.
For Calhoun City Schools, those who test positive for COVID must stay home at least five days after symptom start, and are recommended to mask for an additional five days. Close contacts do not need to quarantine, but masks are recommended for five days. Students who are tested due to symptoms should stay home until test results are received.
For Gordon County Schools, mitigation includes social distancing where feasible and implementing two quarantine methods, which parents can choose between. Standard quarantine means close contacts should stay home for 10 days, and during modified quarantine students may stay at school as long as they are symptom-free, but are asked to check their temperature twice daily and consider masking. COVID-related illnesses and quarantine are all considered excused absences.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
The case rate for 100k in population has dropped some, to 270.86 from last week’s 353.67. New hospital admissions have grown again, at 25.3 per 100k, and 7.4% of staffed inpatient beds are now in use by COVID patients, up from 6.8%.
The CDC is also now streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to make sure people can better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, and what actions to take if they are sick.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Per a Thursday press release, the CDC is now:
♦ Continuing to promote the importance of being up to date with vaccination to protect people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Protection provided by the current vaccine against symptomatic infection and transmission is less than that against severe disease and diminishes over time, especially against the currently circulating variants. For this reason, it is important to stay up to date, especially as new vaccines become available.
♦ Updating its guidance for people who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines on what to do if exposed to someone with COVID-19. This is consistent with the existing guidance for people who are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
♦ Recommending that instead of quarantining if exposed to COVID-19, you wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5.
♦ Reiterating that regardless of vaccination status, you should isolate from others when you have COVID-19.
♦ You should also isolate if you are sick and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results.
♦ If your results are positive, follow CDC’s full isolation recommendations.
♦ If your results are negative, you can end your isolation.
♦ Recommending that if you test positive for COVID-19, you stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home. You are likely most infectious during these first 5 days. Wear a high-quality mask when you must be around others at home and in public.
♦ If after 5 days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day 5.
♦ Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.
♦ You should wear a high-quality mask through day 10.
♦ Recommending that if you had moderate illness (if you experienced shortness of breath or had difficulty breathing) or severe illness (you were hospitalized) due to COVID-19 or you have a weakened immune system, you need to isolate through day 10.
♦ Recommending that if you had severe illness or have a weakened immune system, consult your doctor before ending isolation. Ending isolation without a viral test may not be an option for you. If you are unsure if your symptoms are moderate or severe or if you have a weakened immune system, talk to a healthcare provider for further guidance.
♦ Clarifying that after you have ended isolation, if your COVID-19 symptoms worsen, restart your isolation at day 0. Talk to a healthcare provider if you have questions about your symptoms or when to end isolation.
♦ Recommending screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures will no longer be recommended in most community settings.
♦ Emphasizing that physical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others. It is important to consider the risk in a particular setting, including local COVID-19 Community Levels and the important role of ventilation, when assessing the need to maintain physical distance.
Updated guidance for different areas will continue to be informed by Community Levels.
A new study published by the CDC offers more information as to what long-term effects COVID could have on those under 18. The study, which assessed nine post-COVID symptoms and 15 conditions, looked at over 781,000 child or adolescent COVID patients and over 2.3 million without COVID.
In those who had had COVID previously, there were higher rates of acute pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs), myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle), venous thromboembolic event (venous blood clots), acute and unspecified renal (kidney) failure, and type 1 diabetes. They were also more likely to have issues such as smell and taste disturbances, circulatory signs and symptoms, malaise and fatigue, and musculoskeletal pain.
The study falls in line with numerous previous studies which note that long COVID, as well as other disorders, are more common after infection with COVID-19.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.