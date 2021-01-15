“The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is high in Catoosa County,” says Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. “It’s been a challenge.”
The demand has been so high that the online portal for signing up crashed. Catoosa residents can call the health department at 706-406-2000 to arrange an appointment to receive the free vaccine.
Henry says the county is sending employees to the Catoosa County Health Department to help man the phones. “The county does not run the health department,” Henry says. “It’s run by the state, but we can help them.”
Georgia, says the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), “is in phase 1A+ of vaccine administration. That phase includes: healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, EMS personnel, laboratory technicians, environmental services, etc.); residents and staff of long-term care facilities; adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, as applicable; and law enforcement, firefighters, 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders.”
Henry says 320 people were vaccinated at the health department on Wednesday, Jan. 13. On Thursday, Jan. 14, Henry conducted a livestream interview with a medical professional to help people understand the vaccination process better. The video can be viewed on the county’s Facebook page.
As of Jan. 13, Henry says between 2,500 and 3,000 vaccines had been administered in Catoosa County. That does not include vaccines the state has contracted with pharmacies to administer to populations like nursing home residents.
“We’re working on letting local pharmacies and walk-in clinics know that they can administer the vaccines, too,” says Henry. “We’re getting the paperwork to them so they can sign up to do it.”
DPH says that administering the COVID-19 vaccine is more complicated and time-consuming than administering other vaccines. A facility, says DPH, needs to have the space and time to monitor people for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine in case of side effects. This slows the rate at which they can vaccinate people. Facilities must also make sure their own staff are vaccinated first.
The availability of the vaccine is also dependent on how quickly its manufacturers can produce it and get it shipped to where it needs to go. To further complicate things, a second dose of the vaccine is necessary 28 days after the first dose in order to make it effective.
Henry says a single-dose vaccine is expected around springtime. “That will make everything much easier,” he says.
“We’re asking people to be patient,” says Henry. “We’re working as hard as we can to get vaccines to everyone. We’ve never been through a pandemic before so we’re learning as we go.”
Full statement
Here is the full statement, issued Jan. 11, from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northwest Health District, which includes Walker, Catoosa and eight other Northwest Georgia counties:
“The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has closed its online registration portal for adults 65 and older and their caregivers to register to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
“If you already registered online to be notified to schedule an appointment, please know we have that information and will contact you just as soon as possible.
“All COVID-19 immunizations are by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call your local county health department. For health department phone numbers, go to nwgapublichealth.org and click on the county name at the top of the page.
“If you have difficulty reaching your health department, please be patient and persistent. Keep calling.
“Please do not call the health department or show up at the health department asking about previous registrations. Be assured you will be contacted sooner or later if you have already registered.
“We had to close online registration because the number of registrations we were receiving was increasing at a far greater rate than we are capable of scheduling appointments to immunize people with our limited vaccine supply.
“Our online registration portal for healthcare providers, workers, and first responders, however, remains active. You can find that portal at nwgapublichealth.org. If you use the online registration for healthcare providers, workers, and first responders, please make sure you register correctly and completely.
“Vaccine supply at the moment in Northwest Georgia remains very limited. We are uncertain how long it might be before it increases enough to allow us to notify you. Please be patient. We will notify you immediately when there is adequate vaccine available for your immunization.”