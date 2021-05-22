Floyd County is leading the region when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination but still behind the state average.
That rate, even in Floyd County, falls well short of the ideal rate, Georgia Department of Public Health Region One Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio said. Close to a third of Floyd County residents are still expressing some hesitancy to get the shot.
In the first wave of vaccine eligibility, those 65 and older, showed what Voccio called a “robust response” back in January and February. But once the availability caught up with that initial demand, the vaccination rate has slowed considerably.
“We’re still vaccinating people every day with an appointment (at the county public health office),” Voccio said.
Data released Friday indicated that 26% of Floyd County residents were fully vaccinated and another 30% had gotten at least one of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations and are waiting to get their follow-up shot.
According to Saturday’s data from the state Department of Public Health, 22% of Polk County residents were fully vaccinated, while 26% had received the first of a two-dose shot.
More than 304,272 vaccinations have been administered across the ten-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District comprised of Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.
Over 50% of those vaccinations have been administered by public health officials. Floyd Medical Center has vaccinated over 17,000 people and Redmond has provided more than 12,000 vaccinations and continues to partner with groups such as the local NAACP to encourage folks to get their shots.
Across the district, 21.5% of the population, approximately 660,000, have been fully vaccinated. That lags significantly behind the statewide rate of 31%.
Public health officials use the rate per 100,000 population to compare one jurisdiction to another. The actual number of people vaccinated in Floyd County was 53,117 which works out to 54,552 per 100,000. That is significantly higher than the ten-county district-wide rate of 45,425 per 100,000.
The Northwest Georgia district still falls well short of the statewide rate of 66,875 per 100,000. The rate per 100,000 for the 10-county district is 45,425.
Testing
District Public Information Officer Logan Boss indicates that district wide, positivity rates for the last two weeks range from 0.8% in Haralson to 8.0% in Dade. The Polk county rate was 3.1% on Saturday. Statewide the rate Friday was 3.86%.
That rate is a measure of whether or not there has been enough testing to accurately gauge the spread of the virus. Public health officials have said around or under a 5% positivity rate indicates adequate testing.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped steadily and remained low after spikes at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
In the week beginning May 10, an average of 14 patients a day were being treated at Floyd with another average of 9 a day at Redmond.
This past week, the average number of patients had dropped to 12 and 15 respectively.
“It has come down markedly and there is no question the vaccines have had a tremendous effect,” said John Quinlivan, CEO and President at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voccio’s daily epidemiology report shows 192 COVID-related deaths in Floyd County.
Male fatalities have outnumbered the female deaths by 115 to 77. Whites account for 163 of the fatalities and 21 have been Black, 21 are reported as other races and there is one death listed as unknown.
Across the entire 10-county health district, 1,016 fatalities have been linked to COVID-19. Whites account for 903 of the deaths, 79 were Black, there were 24 deaths among other ethnic groups and there have been 10 listed as unknown.
Dr. Voccio said that among those currently identified with the coronavirus, 29% are in the 55+ age range, 30% between 35 and 53 and 15% between 25 and 34. One of the fastest growing age brackets for contracting the virus are those between 11 and 24. Voccio said that currently accounts for 22% of the case load.
PPE effectiveness
One of the main questions going into the pandemic concerned the effectiveness of personal protective equipment.
Thus far, Quinlivan said he’s come to appreciate how effective the personal protective equipment has been.
“We’ve had zero confirmed cases of hospital transmission of COVID, from patient to staff, from staff member to staff member or staff member to patient,” Quinlivan said. “I’m not saying it didn’t happen but in every case where we had a staff member that came down with COVID as we did the contact tracing they all had external contacts, either family members or friends, who had gotten COVID.”
The worst day at Redmond occurred in December when 88 people were hospitalized, however Quinlivan said that January was the worst month overall.
“We quit doing elective heart surgeries because we just didn’t have the critical care capacity,” Quinlivan said.
Floyd Medical Center was proactive in dealing with the rapid spread of the virus from the outset. The hospital was able to convert more than two dozen beds from the former Kindred Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency brought a 20-bed mobile unit to the hospital which set that unit up in the parking lot between the hospital campus and Barron Stadium.
FMC also converted the ground floor of a parking deck behind the hospital into an additional 100-bed wing dedicated to handling COVID-related patients.
The parking deck rooms never had to be used for in-patient treatment but transition, like the pandemic response, to a vaccination site.
Quinlivan said he’s always appreciated the capability of the staff at Redmond but he probably never understood how selfless they were.
“When this thing started nobody knew how contagious it was and nobody knew how deadly it might be,” Quinlivan said. “Yet our staff put themselves at risk to treat these patients from day one.”