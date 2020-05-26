Polk County's first death from COVID-19 was reported following the Memorial Day holiday, and the local figures reached 101 cases in the morning report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Local figures reported this evening also saw the increase to 13 hospitalizations.
No additional information was immediately available about the death, other than that it was a 67-year-old male based on the DPH report.
Guidelines for reporting COVID-19 deaths require several steps.
Information about those who have died is reported to the department by healthcare providers and medical examiners and coroners or identified by death certificates with COVID-19 identified as the cause of death as the first step in the process.
The death is assigned to the deceased’s county of residence, and the date of death is the date of death reported to DPH or identified on the death certificate.
Information is verified before being recorded and reported by DPH. Sometimes, there may be a lag in the process, so the reporting is not real time.
There are 29 counties left in the state who have not experienced a death from the virus.
Statewide, the death toll following the Memorial Day holiday stood at 1,895 people. That was out of 43,893 confirmed cases of the virus in the morning report, which is just over 8% of the 514,945 tests administered for COVID-19 since late February.
Georgia's hospitalization total stood at 7,640 people who have required medical treatment, and 1,728 people have needed additional Intensive Care due to complications from COVID-19.
Around the area, the virus continues to provide additional positive cases though the number of hospitalizations has slowed. In Bartow County for instance, the total number of cases now reached 452 positives, but no new hospitalizations have been reported on the day remaining at 134, but saw an increase to 38 deaths.
Eastward in Paulding County, the number of people who have COVID-19 now stands at 294, with 65 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. Floyd County now posts a figure of 243 people who have tested positive, and remained at 43 hospitalizations and increased 15 deaths the latest report this evening.
Haralson County to the south jumped to 40 people who have tested positive, and saw an increase of one hospitalization to 11 but remained at two deaths from the virus.
Nationwide, post-Memorial Day COVID-19 figures stood at 1,662,414 cases of the virus, and 98,261 deaths.