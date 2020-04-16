At least five Gordon County residents had died from issues related to the COVID-19 disease as of Thursday at noon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county's total of confirmed cases also climbed to 49.
"Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities," said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
AdventHealth Gordon numbers reported Thursday to Gordon County Emergency Management are as follows: 13 positive results, 86 negative results and nine pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.
The DPH issues twice-daily reports -- one at noon and one at 7 p.m.
As of noon on Thursday, neighboring Bartow County had 237 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, while Floyd County's total climbed to 121 cases with six deaths.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases on Thursday at noon was 15,669, with 3,108 hospitalizations and 587 deaths.
The number of confirmed cases has increased significantly in recent weeks as more testing kits become available. The DPH reported on Wednesday that Northwest Georgians with symptoms of coronavirus disease, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, may receive free testing provided by public health.
The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump named Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to a bipartisan task force that will advise him on when and how to reopen the U.S. economy. More than 50 members of Congress were picked for the task force.
Both Perdue, a former CEO of Dollar General, and Loeffler, who headed a Bitcoin-focused subsidiary of InterContinental Exchange Inc. before joining the Senate in January, said their business expertise should help in their new roles.
“The COVID-19 crisis and the resulting shutdown of much of our country has taken a serious toll on our economy,” Perdue said. “Even while we are fighting this virus, we need to begin thinking about how to reopen our economy. … Our objective should be to find a balance between keeping people healthy while protecting jobs and the economy long term.”
“With over 22 million Americans already filing for unemployment, it’s critical that we turn to the work we need to do to safely restore the American economy to its full strength,” Loeffler added. “I’m confident that under the leadership of President Trump, and with counsel from this task force, we will be able to safety reengage in a vibrant society that supports our lives and livelihoods.”
The original coronavirus task force Trump appointed in late January has been dominated by public health officials who have at times clashed with the president over whether it’s safe to reopen the U.S. to schools and businesses while the number of Americans contracting COVID-19 and dying from the virus continues to rise, especially when testing still is not widely available.
The new advisory group of business leaders is expected to be more sympathetic toward ending the economic shutdown as soon as possible, at least in parts of the country where the virus has been less widespread.