Name: Charles E Smith Jr.
Occupation: Educator/coach
Party: Democrat
Website: Facebook @Charles for Floyd County
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
Experienced in family and parenting education, working partnership over the years with DFACS, foster care, Commission On Children And Youth, Rejuvenate Hope Program, Juvenile Court (board member), Floyd County Recreation Department (board member), Former PTA president (East Central Elementary), Rome City Schools afterschool program, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia. Enormous experience working in Floyd County and Rome.
In what ways should the county government adjust to the coronavirus, going forward?
In my opinion the government should follow the science. We need to give citizens the opportunity to work and provide for their families. However, safety has to be the top concerns for our families and children.
How should the county commission respond to the opioid crisis?
The opioid crisis is a very serious matter. I believe we need to continue to get old medications out of homes and around the community. Also, we need programs and resources inside job sites as well as around the county and city. We need strict laws in place to help stop the sale of the drug. Last but not least, start educating our kids in elementary school at a young age.
What new projects or initiatives do you consider priorities?
I would like to see child abuse and family violence cases down. Working to provide more support for mental illness and homeliness is a major concern to me.
Also, providing more opportunities for our youth that will motivate them to stay in the great city of Rome after high school graduation. The only way Rome can remain great is to teach and mentor our future leaders of tomorrow.
What is your long-range vision for Floyd County; things to change, things to keep the same?
Rome is a great family town. I would like to continue to assist in making our city as safe as possible. Also, I would like to see Rome maintain a high level of educational opportunities for our children. Finally, I would like to be a part of a new voice with a strong movement for our youth in this community.