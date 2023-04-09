Some of the best athletes in Northwest Georgia will be on display Friday Night at Rome High School when the annual Friday Nights Lights track and field meet is held at Bennington Stadium.

And the long list of nearly 30 boys and girls teams that will be running and jumping and competing include Calhoun and Sonoraville, which are still busy prepping for their respective upcoming Region meets, which are set up for next weekend.

