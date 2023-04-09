Some of the best athletes in Northwest Georgia will be on display Friday Night at Rome High School when the annual Friday Nights Lights track and field meet is held at Bennington Stadium.
And the long list of nearly 30 boys and girls teams that will be running and jumping and competing include Calhoun and Sonoraville, which are still busy prepping for their respective upcoming Region meets, which are set up for next weekend.
For Calhoun, the Yellow Jackets will get another look at a few of the Region 7-5A teams they will soon be competing against with Cartersville, Woodland, and Dalton all in the field as well. Only Hiram and Cass will not be there and the Yellow Jackets have competed against Cass this season.
The Calhoun boys have had an outstanding season to this point, having won five meets and the meets keep getting bigger and bigger with the team last competing in the Gordon County meet and coming in first over Sonoraville, Gordon Central, and Murray County.
Junior hurdler Jadon Thomason is one of several Calhoun athletes who have shined during the first month of the season with several wins already in both the 110-meters and 300-meter races.
Thomason, who has also done very well in the sprints when he has competed in them, is running times consistently under 14.6 in the 110s and he recently eclipsed the 40-second mark in the 300s with a 39.47 at the Jefferson Invitational.
And senior Dustin Kerns give them a powerful 1-2 duo in the 110s, having been with Penny all season and has also ran the race in under 15 seconds this year.
Calhoun also has a number of sprinters the Yellow Jackets have that are looking strong heading into the stretch run, no pun intended, of the season.
Junior Caden Williams and sophomore Kamryn Penny, who has also done well in a few of the field events, are two guys who have ran solid times in both the 100 and 200-meter races.
Penny has come close to getting below 11 seconds in the 100, which would give him a chance to run at the 5A state meet and