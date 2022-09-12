County schools set millage rate at 17.5 mills

County school board members voted unanimously to set their FY2022-23 millage rate at 17.5 mills Monday.

 Cat Webb

County schools set their millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.

Following three public hearings regarding the new millage rate, the board lowered its millage rate from 18.5 to 17.5. That's above the originally-proposed rollback rate of 16.088, but still lower than last year, and the advertised rate of 18.25.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In