County schools set millage rate at 17.5 mills

County schools set their millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.
Following three public hearings regarding the new millage rate, the board lowered its millage rate from 18.5 to 17.5. That's above the originally-proposed rollback rate of 16.088, but still lower than last year, and the advertised rate of 18.25.
That rate came after a jam-packed 6 p.m. public hearing featuring numerous community members, as well as a lengthy executive session. Members of the community generally requested either the rollback rate or a compromise - no one spoke up in favor of keeping the 18.25 rate advertised.
Board members unanimously voted in favor of the 17.5 mills rate.
The millage rate, set by the Gordon County Board of Education each year, is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
There were also several other items up for a vote.
Board members okayed a memorandum of understanding with Tallatoona Head Start, which provides support for students with disabilities. They also approved funding for the CTAE program, which will cover tech, travel, and teacher training amongst other items.
The board also approved contracted instructional services for schools across the district. Those will be used to address learning loss and provide additional support for the learning gap in ELA, math, and reading. That will be paid for using American Rescue Plan and Title I funding.
Additionally, they renewed their board norms and protocols, which is required under their status with the Exemplary Board Program. That program requires yearly approval of board operating protocols.
The board also approved an application to get state Capital Outlay funds for the large renovation project at Gordon Central. The system is applying for $1,826,021 in funds. In the same vein, the board also moved fund balance over to the land and building category to the tune of $6 million for use in their system-wide construction projects.
Important dates to look forward to include the board's next regular meeting on Monday, October 3 at 6:15 p.m. at 305 Beamer Rd, and fall break, which will run from October 10 through 14. Students will return to school October 17.
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.