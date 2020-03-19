The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution declaring a local public health emergency in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.
This declaration is in cooperation with President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a statewide public health emergency.
County commissioners approved the resolution during their March 17 board meeting, which allows for action in cooperation with county agencies and its partners that is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of Catoosa County and its citizens. The full text of the resolution is available on the Catoosa County government website at www.catoosa.com.
County taking proactive measures to reduce impact of coronavirus
Catoosa County officials announced adjustments to some county services and preparations to help ensure public safety and proactively reduce any possible future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Currently there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Catoosa County. Extra steps are being taken to protect elderly citizens, including the closure of the Senior Center from through March 27. In the meantime, the Senior Center is providing seniors with 11-day food packages, with continued transportation services to be provided by Catoosa TransAid.
“We want to help our most vulnerable neighbors, senior citizens, stay healthy by reducing their potential exposure to the coronavirus in case it presents in our community,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Henry.
Additionally, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk encourages seniors to take advantage of his department's senior check program.
“We welcome seniors to call us at 706-935-2424 and be placed on our senior check list,” Sisk said. “We will call them everyday to ask how they are doing and if we can help provide assistance.”
All Recreation Department events have been postponed until at least April 6. The Catoosa County Library will remain open, but programs have been postponed until further notice. Voting will continue as scheduled.
“We regret any inconvenience these adjustments may cause, but out of an abundance of caution we want to do everything we can to keep our neighbors as healthy and safe as possible,” said Catoosa County Manager Alisha Vaughn.
Jury duty for the weeks of March 16 and March 23 has been suspended, which will delay Superior Court trials. Other courts face postponements as well, so anyone with scheduled court business is encouraged to check the county's website at www.catoosa.com.
Catoosa County will work with contractors to take extra steps to clean and disinfect public buildings including the courthouse and administrative buildings. All non-essential travel will be postponed.
“Catoosa County Government will continue to serve residents with the best possible services in cooperation with our community partners,” Henry said. “We hope to be able to resume life-as-usual as quickly as possible and appreciate everyone's patience.”
Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force formed
Emergency Management Agencies (EMAs) from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs have formed the Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force consisting of community leaders from city and county governments, school systems, health departments, and emergency response agencies.
Because the lead agency for the state’s COVID-19 response is the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), the task force will follow its guidance, especially with public information. The goal is for all COVID-19 public information to be consistent with federal (CDC) and state (Georgia DPH) messaging.
The Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force will work with federal and state partners to provide residents of Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties with the most up-to-date and important information regarding COVID-19.
Local public health and county agencies have collaborated on emergency preparedness plans since 2003 and those plans have been exercised and implemented several times over the years.
Georgia DPH has created an informational Power Point presentation about COVID-19 that gives critical information about how it is spread, how to reduce risk of infection, and other general information. Download the presentation at the Georgia DPH website (https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus) and learn more about precautions you can take now to protect yourself, your business, and your community.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.