One of the major government entities that directly affects local citizens is the Floyd County Board of Commissioners.
In their roles, county commissioners approve and sign off on local policies, budget management and major expenditures.
For the 2020 election, Commission Post 2 and Post 3 will be on the ballot. Both Republican incumbents have announced their campaigns and at least one Democrat is running for a seat.
Qualifying runs from March 2 through March 6. The annual salary of a county commissioner is $7,200 so the qualifying fee, which is 3% of the salary, will be $216.
Candidates qualify with their local parties.
Tina Bucher of the Floyd County Democratic Party said they'll be qualifying candidates at Salter Law Office, 242 N. Fifth Ave. in Rome. Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 and from 9 a.m. to noon on March 6.
"They've got to be qualified by noon Friday," she said.
David Guldenschuh of the Floyd County Republican Party said anyone interested in running as a Republican should contact him at 706-295-0333. He'll set up an appointment at his office at 512 E. First St.
"The process will include filling out the necessary forms, signing an oath to adhere to the principles of the Republican party and paying the qualifying fee," he said.
Commissioner Allison Watters holds the Post 3 seat, which must be held by someone living outside the city limits of Rome.
This is Watters' second election, having won the seat in 2016 by over 10,000 votes.
Watters is a local business owner and currently holds seats on the Litter & Blight Task Force, Sara Hightower Regional Library Board and the Stepping Up Task Force, which focuses on limiting the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
Democrat Shonna Bailey announced earlier this month that she plans to challenge Watters for the Post 3 seat.
Bailey is the owner of Shonna Bailey Real Estate Consulting and has been a local realtor for the past 15 years. In addition to her business, Bailey also works as a hospice medical social worker.
The Post 2 seat is held by former Rome mayor Wright Bagby, who is also seeking a second term, after winning in 2016 with no Democratic opposition.
Bagby currently serves as vice chair of the board and also serves on the Litter and Blight Task Force and chairs the administration and finance committee
Post 2 must be held by someone living in the city limits of Rome.
The voter registration deadline for the May 19 General Primary Election is April 20. To register to vote, go to registertovote.sos.ga.gov or visit the Floyd County Elections Office at 12 E. Fourth Ave.