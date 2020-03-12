Expect a quick session for the Polk County Commission now down a member on Thursday evening for the approval of a single bid.
Commissioners are gathering at 5:15 p.m. on March 12 to consider the lone item of the cost of carpet installation at the Mundy building, slated to become the new home of several administrative functions for the county government.
Those include the County Manager's office, finance, human resources and building inspection and permitting.
Carpet is one of the final items left to replace in the remodeled office space on Main Street, which was purchased last year along with the former home of Cedarstream to allow for the county to spread out some of the functions from one building to several and free up the second floor of the County Administration building on West Avenue for much-needed document storage.
The Polk County Extension Service offices are moving into the former home of Cedarstream.