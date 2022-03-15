County BOE sets final total for Ashworth renovations

Gordon County Schools Board of Education had an eventful meeting Monday.
The meeting kicked off with some recognitions for School Board Member Appreciation Week. Members got a couple of clothing items sporting the new Gordon County Schools logo, a drawstring bag, and certificates handed out by Dr. Fraker.
“Thank you all so much for all that you do for our community, our students, our families,” said Dr. Fraker.
The board also reviewed progress on several ongoing projects at different schools — work has been done on the Gordon Central and Ashworth concession stand/restroom building, the concrete pad has been put in for Red Bud Middle School’s new grandstand, the Sonoraville High baseball field has had sod placed, and the multipurpose building at Sonoraville is complete and in use.
Board members also heard of a new formal process for challenging media center materials. Dr. Fraker noted that there has always been an informal process for parents to challenge any item, but that it was time for a formalized process. Any item which has been challenged will be reviewed by a committee at the school level, then at the system level if the parent chooses to appeal the first decision.
There were a few recommendations up for a vote.
First up was the selection of a delegate and alternate for the Georgia School Board Association summer conference in June. Christie Fox was chosen as delegate, with Bobby Hall standing by as an alternate.
The board also considered three new classes for Sonoraville High School — Beginning, Intermediate, and Advanced Music Technology. The startup cost for this new pathway would be $2,117.89, and that would be taught by the current band director. Those classes were approved.
Also under consideration were renovations to the HVAC system at Sonoraville High School’s gymnasium. Momon Construction was approved to do the renovations at a cost of $460,030.
The board voted on approving a vendor for netting installation at the Ashworth Middle School soccer/football field. This would prevent balls from going off the field, and costs $29,930 through Sportscon. That netting was approved.
They also set the final guaranteed maximum price for the renovation project at Ashworth Middle School. Overall, the board approved a final set price of $8,672,452. That includes pricing for storage closets near the chorus and band rooms, a new concessions building, replacement of mechanical room doors, downspout piping, and removal and replacement of gymnasium bleachers.
“The work we’re doing at Ashworth is much needed to preserve that building, because water is deteriorating it,” said Bobby Hall, board member.
Board member Eddie Hall noted that while the Ashworth project had been the board’s focus for a while, they had not forgotten about schools such as Gordon Central, which he hinted at future plans for.
“In fact, some of the students have been shown what’s going to be done and several were just really excited about what’s going on at their school,” said Hall.
The board also set furniture and equipment budgets for W.L. Swain and Ashworth. The board approved $350,000 in expenditures for summer 2022 renovations for W.L. Swain and Ashworth Middle School. This brings the total cost of Ashworth’s renovations just over the $9 million mark.
Some important upcoming dates include spring break, which will run from April 4 to 8. The next regular board meeting will take place on Monday, April 11 at 6:15 p.m. at Gordon College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Rd.