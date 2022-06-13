County BOE approves 2023 budget

The Gordon BOE met Monday to approve its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

 Gordon County Schools

At Monday’s Gordon County Schools Board of Education meeting, the board addressed its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The BOE had previously voted 4-2 on its tentative budget in May, with Kacee Smith and Eddie Hall voting ‘no.’

