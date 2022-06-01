From the Gordon County sports desk...
Calhoun High School graduate Charlie Culberson has been playing all over the diamond thus far this year for the Texas Rangers.
Culberson, the 51st pick in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Fransisco Giants, has played 18 games this year at third base, three games at second, and 3 more in left field. But perhaps most importantly, he has helped the Rangers start to have success again after they lost 105 games in 2021.
Going into this week's three-game series against Tampa Bay, Culberson, in a reserve utility role, has appeared in 24 games and put together a .234 batting average and a .255 slugging percentage for a .535 OPS. He had 11 hits in 47 at-bats with a double and six runs driven in.
Culberson is now in his 10th year in the Majors and has been with the Giants, Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and now Texas. He is in his second year with the Rangers.
Going into that set with the Rays, Culberson had played in 543 major league games and has compiled a career .246 batting average with 282 hits in 1,143 ABs. He has 56 doubles, eight triples, 28 homers and 139 RBI...
Calhoun HS graduate Baylon Spector is getting his first taste of professional football with the Buffalo Bills as the team completes its Onfield Team Acitivities (OTAs) preseason workouts with the official start of camp now about seven weeks away.
Spector, who played a huge role on the Yellow Jackets' 2017 GHSA 3A state championship team, was a seventh-round pick in April by the Bills and will wear number 54 for his new team.
Spector played college football at Clemson and his father Robby was a wide receiver for the Tigers from 1988 to 1990. Baylon's brother Brannon, who is also a Calhoun HS grad, is currently a wide receiver for the Tigers and the two have been teammates at the college level for the last three years. Their sister Blair was also a cheerleader at Clemson...
The North Georgia Cardinals' spring football team had its 2022 season come an end with a 38-0 first-round playoff loss to the Fairhope Storm in Fairhope, Louisiana.
The Cardinals finished 4-4 on the season and in the Tennessee Division of the American Football Association. The Chattanooga Eagles, Winchester Ducks, Jackson Stampede, Chattanooga Wildcats, and Clarksville Chiefs were the other teams in their league.
Offensive lineman Dakota Allen, lineman Dereck Broome, wide receiver/cornerback Carson Brown, lineman Parker Chastain, defensive tackle Jay Hayes, defensive end Jacob Mitchell, and lineman Blaize Reynolds are the Calhoun residents listed on the Cardinals' roster...