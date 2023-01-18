Several items were approved by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners this week, including the latest Emergency Operations Plan.
The plan, available for viewing at gordoncounty.org online, is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for county-wide emergency management by addressing the roles and responsibilities of government organizations. It also aims to provide a link to local, state, federal, and private organizations and resources that may be needed in response to local disasters and emergencies.
"We've been working on this for about a year," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said, adding that the plan has to be updated every four years. "There was a grant that we received to provide an expert to us who drew up most of the plan."
Ledbetter made note that the current plan comes into play nearly every day as a guideline for various county operations dealing with contacts and various notification procedures for county departments.
"This is our general playbook for how to respond to various emergencies," Ledbetter said.
Also approved was a request from HMO Properties LLC to rezone a 12.25-acre parcel at 146 Shope Lake Road from A-1 Agricultural to C-G Commercial for a non-climate controlled storage unit facility. A similar past request had recently been approved by the board, but the property was reverted back to A-1 when that project didn't go through.
A Malt Beverage, Wine and/or Liquor License for Mapco Express, 973 Highway 53, was also approved, as well as the surplus of a county-owned Glock model 45 9mm handgun to be presented to retired Sheriff's Captain Mike Barton.
Commissioners also approved an on-demand architectural and engineering services proposal from Croft and Associates.
"This aspect of their service is to provide on demand consultation," Ledbetter said, adding that these types of services would usually be called upon to address unforeseen circumstance such as a washed out bridge repair not requiring major, more long-term architectural work.
Finally, Commission Chair Bud Owens set the latest round of Commissioner committee appointments. Vice Chair Kevin Cunningham will be charged with Human Resources, Elections, ITGIS, Planning and Development, Building Inspections; Commissioner Chad Steward will be charged with Finance Department and Tax Assessor; Commissioner Bruce Potts will be charged with Parks and Recreation and the Senior Center; Commissioner Kurt Sutherland will be charged with Fleet Management, Public Works, Building and Grounds; and finally Owens will be charged with Public Safety and Emergency Services, as well as Animal Control, and Code Enforcement.
"What this means is ... we have the opportunity to serve as their connection and their liaison to the board, and we can advocate for them, if needed," Owens said.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.