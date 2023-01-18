Gordon County Government seal LOGO
Blake Silvers

Several items were approved by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners this week, including the latest Emergency Operations Plan. 

The plan, available for viewing at gordoncounty.org online, is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for county-wide emergency management by addressing the roles and responsibilities of government organizations. It also aims to provide a link to local, state, federal, and private organizations and resources that may be needed in response to local disasters and emergencies.

