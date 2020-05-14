Name: Allison Watters
Occupation: Wife, mother, caregiver
Party: Republican
Website: None
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
I was elected Floyd County Commissioner in 2016 and have served in this capacity for over three years. As a Certified County Commissioner, I currently chair and participate on several county boards and committees. I believe my education, business experience, years of community service and my conservative values make me well qualified to serve the citizens of Floyd County. I have brought a collaborative spirit to the board and will continue to seek opportunities for us to work together to make Floyd County better. I am a wife, a mother, and the primary caregiver for my aging and disabled mother.
In what ways should the county government adjust to the coronavirus, going forward?
As we have done throughout this pandemic, we should continue to work closely with and support our public health officials to make the best decisions for the health and well-being of our citizens, as well as our economy. I am proud of the way Rome and Floyd County acted early to mitigate this virus. We need to continue to support our local businesses and to encourage innovative ways for businesses to operate safely. We also must be fiscally responsible by delaying non-critical projects and hires. We have learned much about our own operations and will incorporate these lessons to improve efficiencies.
How should the county commission respond to the opioid crisis?
The opioid crisis is an issue for every community in America. Families are shattered without regard to income, race, ethnicity, gender, education, or family structure. We must consider a constructive and compassionate approach to breaking the stigma related to opioid addiction. Education and prevention, treatment, and effective public safety and law enforcement measures are the foundations of addressing the opioid crisis. I am proud that Rome and Floyd County has Drug Court as an alternative to incarceration. Our Stepping Up Task Force will continue to play an important role in addressing this crisis.
What new projects or initiatives do you consider priorities?
Certainly, the COVID-19 crisis will be a focus for our local governments for the foreseeable future. Addressing the way our staff manages their workplace and job responsibilities safely will require much attention, as well as a serious focus on improving our economy. The Stepping Up Task Force, part of a national movement to reduce the number of mentally ill individuals in jail, will continue to be a local focus. Also, our Litter and Blight Task Force will continue its work to clean up our communities. This is important for many reasons ... economic development, property values, quality of life, etc.
What is your long-range vision for Floyd County; things to change, things to keep the same?
I feel fortunate to live in Floyd County. It is a wonderful place to work, raise a family, play, and retire. We need to continue focusing on bringing good jobs to our communities. It is my hope that my teenage girls will have the opportunity to return to Floyd County after college for the perfect jobs. Recruitment and retention of staff will continue to be a priority for us. We want to ensure that our employees have good working conditions and competitive pay and benefits so that we provide the best level of service and protection for our citizens.