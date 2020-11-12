Mother-daughter duo Miranda Bentley and Larissa Boston are set to start the holiday shopping season off with a bang on Sunday during Downtown Calhoun’s annual Christmas Open House.
Bentley, who co-owns the store with her mother, said the store, located at 116 Court Street, will offer 20 percent off during the open house event, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This sale will be on everything in the boutique, from sweaters and shoes to lip gloss.
Cotton and Twine sells women’s clothing in the sizes XS to 2X. They also offer gifts like candles, jewelry and accessories. Bentley said the items sold within the store are unique in Calhoun and are hand-selected to appeal to her loyal, local customers.
“I believe that being in business for eight years, I know how to buy for my customers and quality over quantity outshines more than having a store packed to the brim,” Bentley said. “After a crazy year, I’m extremely grateful for our loyal customers who support and believe in us.”
Cotton and Twine first opened its doors in 2011. The first shop was located in Dalton, where Bentley said she and her mother saw the need for a women’s boutique. After a year, she said they were “blessed” to open up a store here in Calhoun and later in Chattanooga. After having a child in 2018, Bentley opted to run only the Calhoun store and the shop’s website so that she could focus on family.
“People love our story and appreciate that we are from here. Our roots are here,” Bentley said.
Regular business hours for Cotton and Twine are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. The shop is closed on Sunday. For more information about Cotton and Twine, visit their website at cottonandtwine.com or call 706-263-9019. Shipping is free online, as is local pick-up.