I have many of my travel photos in this Google Drive folder (feel free to use any of them) - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0Bz93_8Bjf03BLTNmYXE4alphOHM
And here are some photos from my Antarctica trip - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-A7Wn9PoywDUvClE6Kg0jLQX8sO8JI_e
A LaFayette resident and travel blogger announces the publication of his first children's book.
"Let’s Explore with Cor Cor" is about a young boy in a wheelchair that travels the world to visit exciting destinations, including Australia, Iceland and Florida. Author Cory Lee said with this book, readers can learn about places around the world, but he also hopes they learn that "anything truly is possible, no matter what someone’s abilities are."
"Growing up, I never saw a book character that used a wheelchair like I did, so my mom, Sandy Gilbreath, and I wrote this book because we want today’s kids with disabilities to feel represented with the character of Cor Cor," Lee said. "Visibility and representation of diverse characters is incredibly important."
Lee graduated from LaFayette High School in 2008 and from the University of West Georgia in 2014 with a B.B.A. in marketing.
will be my first children’s book, but I did write a book a few years ago titled Air Travel for Wheelchair Users. Both are available on Amazon.
5) When did you start traveling and writing about travel and why?
As a child, my mom and I always traveled in the summer months, as she worked in a school and had the summers off. We usually only traveled around the southeastern US until I was about 15. We then went to the Bahamas and I was immediately consumed in the culture and beauty. I thought “If the Bahamas can be this different and amazing, what could India, South Africa, Australia, or other faraway countries be like?” The travel bug within me was awoken and I needed to see the world for myself.
I started my blog, Curb Free with Cory Lee, in 2013 because I was researching accessibility in Australia for an upcoming trip and noticed that there wasn’t a lot of accessible travel information online. I wanted to create a website where I could share what I’ve learned about various destinations with fellow wheelchair users. My goal is to inspire them to break out of their comfort zones and see all of the beauty our world has to offer.
6) What challenges have you faced as a wheelchair user?
As a wheelchair user, I have faced many challenges. When I was in school, some of the challenges I faced were fighting for my rights to remain in mainstreamed classes and even being able to go on field trips, as the accessible bus with a lift was funded for only the students that were labeled as “Special Education” students. I had to be my own advocate, but was fortunate to have my mom there to fight with me for equality. After high school, I then needed a care attendant at college and still do to assist me with activities of daily living. Funding for daily care is an issue at times, even though Georgia does have some programs in place.
When traveling, I have the stress of the airlines breaking my wheelchair during flight, as it stays in the luggage department during flight. I also have to find accessible lodging and transportation on trips that can accommodate a wheelchair, which is not always readily available.
7) What improvements have you seen in ADA compliance since you have been traveling?
As the world evolves, it does seem that the laws of the ADA are becoming more and more enacted. It also seems that people are finally realizing that the disabled community is a large population and we want to be able to enjoy destinations and trips just as anyone else. People with disabilities spend over 17 billion dollars per year just on travel and part of my mission is to make people realize that. We are traveling and living incredible lives with disabilities, and we have the money to spend. By making your destination or attraction accessible, you can get some of that money.
I’ve also noticed, especially within the past few years, that more tour companies are launching wheelchair friendly tours. Five years ago, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to visit India or Costa Rica for example, but now I can thanks to an increase in accessible transportation in those places.
8) What encouragement do you offer to others with mobility issues that they can enjoy travel and other activities as those without mobility issues?
It’s not always easy to travel as a wheelchair user, but it is always worth it. People are genuinely kind and there are always people willing to help if needed. I’ve found that in every country that I’ve visited (37 so far). And always remember, a positive, cheerful attitude goes a long way.
9) Has anything or anyone been particularly helpful or inspirational to you?
Two people have been the keys to my success - Judy Heumann and my mom. Judy fought to get the Americans with Disabilities Act passed. Her story is remarkable, as is her strength, and Crip Camp on Netflix does a great job of showing her journey. And my mom has fought for my rights my entire life, making sure things run as smoothly as possible. Without her support, none of this (the book or my blog) would be possible.
10) Are you a full-time travel blogger (your day job)?
I am a full-time travel blogger and social media influencer. My friends say I eat, sleep, and drink travel and writing about travel.
11) Can you describe your education and writing background? Other books? You mention some publications below.
I graduated from the University of West Georgia with a degree in Marketing in 2014, but before settling on this major, I studied journalism. My blog has earned me a Webby Award, two Lowell Thomas Awards, and I’ve also written articles for National Geographic, Lonely Planet, been featured in Forbes, and was chosen as the 2018 Person of the Year by New Mobility Magazine.
12) Do you still live in Walker County? Chattanooga or Chatt area?
Yes, I live in LaFayette, GA.
13) You've visited all seven continents. What is your favorite travel experience and why?
My most memorable travel experience happened this past February, right before the pandemic started. I visited Antarctica, my seventh continent, and that was a huge goal for me to complete before turning 30 years old. Seeing Antarctica for the first time was absolutely amazing. Seeing icebergs, dozens of whales, and hundreds of penguins every day was more beautiful than I ever dreamed it would be. It was an emotional experience and I’m so thankful that I was able to visit.
Another close runner-up was when I rode a camel in the Sahara Desert of Morocco. Going over sand dunes on the back of a camel was an experience I’ll never forget.
14) Is there anything I didn't ask but should have or that you would like to say?
We are only here for a short time, so live life to the fullest. A quote that I was raised on is “If you can’t stand up, stand out.” That’s a quote that I still live by today and whether you can stand up or not, everyone can certainly stand out in their own way.