Correction
A story published in the Feb. 25 edition of the Rome News-Tribune on page A7 had some incorrect information. Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center were not among the list of Georgia hospitals penalized for high rates of infections.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Cult leader and former Marietta resident sentenced to 30 years for murder, manslaughter of children
- Famed northwest Georgia attorney Bobby Lee Cook passes away
- County commission chair involved in ongoing GBI investigation
- Police: Calhoun man dies in accidental shooting
- Missing Cedartown teen’s death ruled a suicide
- Cedartown firefighter arrested in connection with fight at local golf course
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday, February 19 - 8 a.m.
- 18 Georgia hospitals penalized by high rates of infections
- 'The biggest heart': Long time Cedartown barber found his footing at the Georgia School for the Deaf
- High winds interrupt third round at Genesis Invitational