A suspect was arrested by Cedartown Police on July 6 and booked into the Polk County Jail after giving officers the name of Cedartown resident James Jarrell. The suspect was not James Jarrell and his true identity was later determined. Jarrell was not arrested and does not face any charges. The initial report from the Polk County Jail included Jarrell’s name and was printed in the July 14 edition of the Polk Standard Journal. We apologize for the error.

