Correction
An article that published in the Sept. 2 edition of the Rome News-Tribune about the sale of a local funeral home contained some inaccurate information. The owners of the Salmon Funeral Home were Ramey and Carol Salmon and members of the Salmon family will continue to be affiliated with the funeral home.
