“Meet the candidates for county tax commissioner,” an article published on page A12 in the May 22 edition of The Catoosa County News, incorrectly ran a candidate Q&A from Crystal King, who is running for county coroner, instead of the Q&A from Mike Key, who is running for tax commissioner. We apologize for any inconvenience this error may have caused. We will be publishing Q&As from all candidates in the tax commissioner and coroner races in the May 29 edition. As always, if you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (catoosacountynews@npco.com) or call 706-935-2621.
