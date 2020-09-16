Tyrone Davis

Tyrone Davis

Correction

The article "Q&A with Walker County District 2 commissioner candidates" published on page A1 of the Sept. 16 edition of the Walker County Messenger contained an error. The article incorrectly included a photo of District 3 candidate Hakie Shropshire, rather than a photo of Walker Country District 2 candidate Tyrone Davis. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.

