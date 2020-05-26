Correction

An incorrect image was originally placed on this story and ran in the print edition. The two men who have been arrested in connection with the investigation of the deaths of two women are Desmond Lavonta Brown and Devin Lashawn Watts. Also the story contained an incorrect statement from Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett concerning a possible update to the investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

Recommended for you