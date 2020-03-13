Walker County government and schools have announced closures related to coronavirus pandemic as the county continues to develop its operational support plans for departments responding to the emergency.
Starting Monday, March 16, Walker County is closing all community and activity centers, including the Walker County Civic Center, Agricultural Center, LaFayette Senior Center, Rossville Athletic Center and other such facilities across the county through the end of March, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced. Rossville has also suspended recreational activities and courts.
The animal shelter will also be closed to the public; however, animal control officers will be on duty and will respond to calls, such as animal bites.
The county is suspending 2020 Census events at this time. Whitfield encourages citizens to complete their census forms online, by mail or by phone.
Custodial staff will disinfect commonly-touched surfaces in public buildings and will fog to sanitize county buildings and transit vehicles, he said.
Walker County transit will continue to transport citizens for medical needs, grocery shopping and similar needs, but will not transport citizens for field trips and other non-essential trips, he said.
Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals to its clients, he said.
The county is posting Centers for Disease Control guidance on its website and encourages the public to conduct business online as much as possible, and anyone who feels sick or has a weakened immune system is urged not to attend commissioner's meetings.
Emergency 911 is screening calls for first responders so that they can take extra precautions before treating a patient with a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Judge Kristina Cook Graham has declared a judicial emergency. No jurors or grand jurors are to report for duty in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade or Walker Dade counties for 30 days. No jury trials will be held during that time.
Walker County library branches in Chickamauga, Rossville and LaFayette will close from Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. Citizens can check the library's website, Facebook page and Instagram for updates. Citizens