The annual Corky Kell Classic has had to alter its plans and schedules more than once this summer due to virus concerns, but Classic organizers have released a new plan for the annual kick-off games.
A total of nine games will be played, but all nine at home stadiums instead of four venues. All games will still be broadcast by CBS46 or Peachtree TV out of Atlanta.
The games will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2 with Carver-Atlanta playing at Cherokee at 5:30 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by Mays at West Forsyth.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Brookwood will play at Dacula at 5:30 with the McEachern at North Gwinnett game to be played approximately 10 minutes later.
Friday, Sept. 4 will see Kell at Walton at 5:30, followed by Parkview at Mill Creek, while Saturday, Sept. 5 action will begin at 11 a.m. with Carrollton at Collins Hill, followed by Lowndes at Archer and Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian immediately following the Lowndes-Archer clash.
Carrollton, who was originally supposed to play Cedartown in the Corky Kell in Rome, was re-added to the lineup when Tucker had to drop out. Tucker is a DeKalb County school and teams in that county will not play until October. Cedartown had to pull out of the Carrollton game recently due to virus protocol.