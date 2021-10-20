Coping with cancer loss

A positive attitude, a skilled team of oncologists and some supportive family members can blend together to give cancer patients the best fighting chances against their disease.
The five-year relative survival rate for all cancers combined increased from 39 percent to 70 percent among whites and 27 percent to 64 percent among blacks between 1960 and 2020, according to the American Cancer Society. Researchers and doctors are hopeful that those numbers will continue to improve across all genders, races and demographics in the decades to come.
Just about everyone has been touched by cancer in some shape or form, and many have had to contend with the death of a loved one. The people surviving those who have lost their battles to cancer may be left with grief and uncertainty about what's next. Some people may not know how to cope with no longer being a caregiver. The American Society of Clinical Oncology says grieving a loved one comes with intense feelings that may last a year or more. There are strategies that can help people adapt and process their loss.
· Allow yourself to feel the pain of loss. When a loved one gets a cancer diagnosis, people may recognize the stakes are serious. Fears about a loved one's well-being are often put on the back burner when treatments begin and a positive, supportive attitude takes over. But it's natural to grieve and feel hurt when a loved one loses his or her battle. Whether you cry, scream or take other actions, there is no wrong or right way to work through the pain.
· Ignore timelines. The National Cancer Institute says that grief has stages, but not everyone experiences those stages in the same way. Bereaved people usually have grief pangs and bursts. Recognizing that this process will not be the same for you as it was for another frees you from the pressure of conforming to a schedule.
· Talk to someone. Knowing your feelings are valid and talking with someone outside of the family for a fresh perspective and support, such as a grief therapist, can help you work through the emotions you are experiencing. The medical team who helped your loved one may recommend a survivor's group or a therapist who specializes in cancer loss.
· Put yourself first. If you lost a spouse to cancer and have children, you may want to address the children's needs immediately. But you cannot care for the kids effectively without also caring for yourself. Take the time to work through your issues before trying to make sense of what a child or another relative might be experiencing.
No one ever imagines losing a loved one to cancer, and such a loss can catch anyone off-guard. When confronted with such a loss, it's important that people recognize working through grief is a process that is different for everyone.