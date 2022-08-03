Team Roster|Coosa Coosa Football Roster Aug 3, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1 Taylor Terhune Jr.2 Braiden Parris Sr.3 Lavanye Millsap Fr.4 LaMarion Millsap Soph.5 Harrison East Soph.6 Jaylen Worfford Soph.7 Elijah Martin Sr.9 Jyshughn Turner Soph.10 Hayden McBurnett Sr.11 DJ Hames Sr.12 Josh Dixon Sr.13 Harley Brock Sr.14 Reggie Hammock Fr.15 Hayden Gaskin Jr.16 Haygen Cawthon Fr.20 Haddex Crider Fr.22 Pacey Smith Jr.23 Khyden Turner Fr.24 Caleb Deems Jr.25 Jeffery Ingram Fr.28 Geo Orellana Sr.29 Jakari Daniel Soph.33 Charlie Gomez Soph.34 Johnny Gomez Soph.42 Andrew Holt Sr.43 Jacob Hughes Sr.44 Ezekell Ellis Fr.52 Gavin Holt Fr.54 Cord Youngblood Sr.55 Jonatan Vasquez Soph.56 Payton Stevens Jr.57 Connor Soales Jr.63 Turner Swanson Fr.64 Ronnie Merrell Jr.68 Ethan Spearman Jr.70 Ivan Yoder Sr.72 Salem Guzman Jr.73 Bradyn Turpen Fr.76 Cohen Youngblood Soph.78 Nathanial Fenson Sr. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back