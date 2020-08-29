The Coosa Eagles land in 2020 with a new head coach leading the program. Joey Mathis, a Calhoun (GA) High School graduate and former head coach at Marion County High School in Tennessee, joined Coosa in January.
“I’m definitely excited about it,” Mathis said in a phone interview. “Anytime you step into a new role, there’s a lot of excitement. Every kid is on kind of a clean slate. The past is the past and you try to settle in and try to move forward with everything.”
Last season, the Eagles posted a 1-9 record with the lone victory 41-20 at Armuchee. This year, Mathis is working to guide Coosa back to prominence in a somewhat different Region 7-AA.
Mathis said, as the leader of the football program, his expectations are set high.
“We just want to show up and control the things we can control,” Mathis said. “We’re all learning both offensively and defensively right now, how we do things. It really starts with attitude and effort. Those are the things we can control every day on and off the field.”
Gazing at the Eagles’ roster, Mathis noted the heavy sophomore and senior classes. Mathis said he’s in search of who his senior leaders will be as he gets more acquainted with his squad. Mathis added one big returner for Coosa is wide receiver and defensive back Terry Curry.
In terms of the quarterback battle, Mathis said rising sophomores Josh Dixon and Hayden McBurnett are two candidates with experience battling for the coveted role, but left open the door for other potential candidates.
“You’ve got to get guys to play for you in that role and you’ve got to make them believe you can get it done when it gets tough in there,” Mathis said. “The other thing is ball security. We cannot turn the football over at that position.”
During varsity football’s gradual return to practice, the Eagles had been conducting workouts three days per week. Mathis said Coosa continues to follow the GHSA’s guidelines, checking temperatures, sanitizing and screening athletes and personnel daily.
“We get after it,” Mathis said. “We’re (about) 35-45 (athletes) per day. They really bought in to what we’re trying to do.”
Coosa has since been able to open up to a somewhat more regular practice format. Mathis praised his squad’s handling the challenges brought on by the ongoing health crisis.
“Even in the face of a lot of the adversity that we are dealing with, the kids’ attitudes have been great,” Mathis said. “I believe in these kids. I believe in the staff that we have and the system we’re going to try to run.”
Mathis’ coaching staff will stay relatively similar to that of former head coach Todd Wheeler with the exception of defensive coordinator Brandon Harmon, who joins Coosa from Cleveland High School (TN). Mathis added he’s only as good as his support staff.
“You hire great folks and you let them work,” Mathis said. “I’ll only be as good as those guys that are assistants for me. This staff is second-to-none as far as the class and the character and the commitment to the program.”
In terms of philosophy or style of coaching, Mathis said it’s all about building relationships and preparing athletes for life after high school.
“Our program is built on relationships,” Mathis said. “Our main goal here is to try to turn out great young men that are going to be husbands and father and leaders in the community.”
Mathis said his take on building up prestige and setting the tone of the Eagles program is getting the community involved.
“The community’s been very supportive,” Mathis said. “Hopefully good things will happen when you work very, very hard at it.”
Coosa is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign against Trion at Coosa High School on Friday, Sept 11.