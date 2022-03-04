INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia running back James Cook has heard the comparisons to his older brother, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, throughout his life.
They play the same position, attended the same high school in Miami and briefly took the same college path before James decommitted from Florida State to join the eventual national champion Bulldogs.
As similar as the brothers are, James Cook said his versatility is what can set him apart from Dalvin. When asked at the NFL scouting combine what he’s better at, the younger Cook pointed to his hands — “a 10,” he rated them. But he’s also learned a lot from his older brother about the pre-draft process, life in the NFL and how to play the position.
“His awareness,” James Cook said Thursday of Dalvin. “Just how he moves with the ball in his hands, and he can make guys miss and he can do various things, too. We kind of critique that game off each other and make each other better.”
Cook was an all-around threat for Georgia, where he scored 20 touchdowns (14 rushing, six receiving) in four years, including 11 scores in last year’s breakout campaign. He could be drafted as early as the third round, according to NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who called him the “ultimate toy” for an offense.
“Jet sweeps, screens, draws, split him out wide, let him run away from corners,” Jeremiah said. “He’s a fun weapon.”
Cook said his older brother told him to smile and “enjoy the process” of NFL teams prying into his physical and mental ability. After withdrawing from the Senior Bowl because “I feel everybody has seen me play at the highest level,” Cook said he had set himself to participate in most on-field drills Friday except the bench press.
He’s looking forward to one day playing against the Vikings.
“We going to get after it,” Cook said. “If I’m on the other side, I know [Dalvin] is going to try to beat me, too, by running all over me. So I’m going to try to do the same.”
What if the Vikings somehow land two Cooks?
“That’s a plus,” Cook said, “but they already got a guy, so I’m pretty sure they ain’t.”