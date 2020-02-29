A 39-year old man is behind bars after allegedly hunting on a family's property without their permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On November 22, 2019, Andrew William Fowler was in possession of a black synthetic stocked firearm with scope and sling. This was during deer hunting season. According to Game Warden Jason Warren, he did not have permission to hunt on the property he was seen on in "trail camera video."
After checking the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' database, it was found that Fowler has no license to hunt. He is also a convicted felon, which means he is not allowed to have a gun.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.