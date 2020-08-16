As NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said, “When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge.”
The previous quote can be applied to each of the nine teams that find themselves as a member of the new Region 6-3A this fall. Although each squad will have different goals, motivations, and outlooks on the 2020 campaign, they will all strive to reach benchmarks and prove themselves with excellence on the gridiron.
However, there will be no easy victories in what is being deemed as one of the strongest regions in Class 3A.
For Rockmart, it is quite simple. The Yellow Jackets, under fifth-year head coach Biff Parson, are aiming to prove that they can sustain their success in a larger classification.
Their accomplishments as a member of Region 7-AA are well-versed: 43 wins in four seasons, three region championships and one AA State Championship game appearance.
The Jackets are hoping to replicate their results in their new region this season. Led by senior quarterback Javin Whatley, young athletes like JoJo Haynes, and a ferocious defense, Rockmart is favored to win the region by national prediction service CalPreps.
The Adairsville Tigers are coming off a 5-6 season in 2019. After finishing fifth in Region 6-3A, they benefited from receiving an at-large bid into the playoffs before getting a shutout at Jenkins High School in the first round.
Coach Eric Bishop and the Tigers are aiming to prove that they can hang with great programs. Adairsville has not achieved anything better than a sub-.500 season since 2015, Bishop’s third year as head coach. It is now his eighth year in charge of the Bartow County program.
If they want to be considered as one of the best teams in this region, they must prove it to their competitors — and themselves — sooner rather than later. They return stars like defensive end KJ Weaver, defensive back Courtney Slocum, and running back Eli Agnew, who will try to build off last year’s playoff appearance.
Following last year’s 2-8 finish, Coahulla Creek finds itself in the midst of a rebuilding process. Unfortunately, it is a process that has been ongoing since the northern Whitfield County school fielded their first football team in 2012.
Former defensive coordinator Danny Wilson was promoted to head coach on Jan. 21 after Caleb Bagley resigned in December. Wilson will try to prove that he can turn around the Colts like he has other programs.
Wilson, who won the 1994 Tennessee Class 1A State Championship, was 88-49 in 12 years as a head coach at South Pittsburg, Maryville Heritage, and Cleveland. It will be a tough task, as Coahulla Creek has won only nine games in nine years, but Wilson seems to be up for it.
Fortunately, Wilson retains starters such as running back Titus Underwood, iron man athlete Tyler Locklear and quarterback Mason Turner.
The LaFayette Ramblers ramble into 2020 hoping for more success than their 2019 campaign, which ended after a 3-7 regular season. Make no mistake, head coach Paul Ellis does have LaFayette moving in the right direction.
Ellis has led the Ramblers to eight wins in his two seasons at the helm, which is more than they had in the four seasons before he was hired. Additionally, the Ramblers are the only team moving down into Region 6-3A, as they were previously a member of Region 6-4A.
If all goes as planned for the Walker County team, LaFayette will prove they are no longer rebuilding and are rather reloading.
Thankfully for Rambler fans, LaFayette has one of the best offensive backfields in North Georgia. Running back Jamario Clements and quarterback Kaylin Ramsey return and both are expected to be top performers in Region 6-3A.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe fielded a decent squad in 2019. The Warriors quickly learned that decent only gets you so far in Georgia high school football, as they failed to make the playoffs with a 4-6 record.
After going 1-19 in his first two seasons, head coach Bo Campbell has turned the Warriors into a playoff contender. Now in his sixth season, Campbell and the Warriors are wanting to show that last year was an anomaly. They will have their opportunity to do so in a stacked region this fall. LFO brings back tailback Javonnie Wimble, quarterback Malachi Powell and linebacker Chase Rizzo.
The Murray County Indians were not a bad team in 2019 either, but they too missed the postseason with a 4-6 record. It still has to be seen as an improvement over their winless 2018 campaign.
Head coach Chad Brewer has posted a 20-50 record in his seven seasons in Chatsworth. His squad — led by quarterback Kaleb Jones, running back Davis Redwine and two-way star Carson Voiles — will try to prove they have what it takes to end their 15-year playoff drought.
Before Preston Poag accepted the North Murray coaching job in 2016, the Mountaineers had never won more than five games in a season. Under Poag, they have never won less than six.
Years of progress came to a boiling point in last year’s best season in program history as the Mountaineers ended Calhoun’s region title streak, won Region 6-3A, and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Although All-State quarterback Ladd McConkey graduated and is now on scholarship at the University of Georgia, the Mountaineers still retain a lot of talent from last year’s region championship team. Returning starters include running back Dante Tidwell, athlete Cade Petty and the versatile Noah Lunsford.
They will try to prove that they are up to the challenge of defending their region championship against familiar foes and the region newcomers.
The 2019 Ringgold Tigers suffered their first winless season since 1986 last season. Their poor performance came as a shock to most.
Head coach Robert Akins is 75-64 at Ringgold and is the second-winningest coach in program history. Returning guys like quarterback Kyle White, receiver Jevon Coney, and linebacker McCain Magnum, the Tigers will try to put 2019 behind them and show that it was a fluke.
The Sonoraville Phoenix soared to a playoff appearance after finishing 5-5 in the regular season in 2019. Although it ended in a first-round loss at Jefferson, Sonoraville and head coach Denver Pate were rightfully excited as it served as tactile proof of improvement.
Pate, now in his fourth year at Sonoraville, has still yet to generate a winning season for the Phoenix. Bringing back starters like quarterback Brady Lackey, athlete Brant Bryant, and tailback Colton Whitehead, Sonoraville will try to prove they are a contender in the new Region 6-3A.