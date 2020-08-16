Despite all the change Rockmart football will undergo this season, including a new region and classification, there will be no major adjustments to the coaching staff.
“I’ve been extremely blessed to keep the same coaching staff during my time at Rockmart High School,” head coach Biff Parson said. “I think our success on the field is a testament to their commitment to our program.”
Yellow Jacket fans need no introduction to Parson. He has tallied a 43-8 record in four seasons as head coach of the Jackets. Before that, he went 10-20 at Banks County from 2013-2015.
Parson has completely rejuvenated the football program at Rockmart High School, taking them from a 2-8 season the year prior to his hiring to a 9-3 season in his first campaign.
Pairing that with four straight playoff appearances, three trips to the second round and one state finals appearance has equaled success for Parson at RHS.
“Passion and dedication are the biggest things I look for in coaches, and I absolutely have that in my coaching staff,” Parson said. “The fact that no coaches have left says wonders about the health of our program.”
Offensive coordinator Rhett Parson returns for another year leading a Jacket offense that ran over nearly every opposing defense a year ago. Parson also coaches the offensive line.
His staff on the offensive side of the ball includes Johnathan Thomas, who comes back as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Former Rockmart standout Brandon Haywood is in charge of the quarterbacks while Ryan During coaches wide receivers with Eric Belew.
Josh Holiday is an assistant coach on the offensive line as well. TC Boyd, the newly hired Rockmart baseball coach, serves as a tight ends coach for the RHS football program.
Nick Sikes is the defensive coordinator for Rockmart football. Sikes specializes in safeties and helped build the Jackets’ defense into one of the most feared units in Class 2A over the last few seasons.
Andre Clark, who is the girls basketball coach at Rockmart High School, also coaches defensive backs for the football team. Eric Belew helps Clark as a defensive backs coach while Tim Puckett coaches linebackers. Chuck Thaxton and Alan Pledger both coach the Yellow Jacket defensive line.
Josh Duff is another valuable member of the staff, as he helps by serving as the head coach of the Rockmart Middle School football team.
“Some schools try to separate their middle school and high school staff, but I don’t believe in that,” Parson said. “I think to get the most out of it, it’s best to have the same staff coaching at both levels.
“Our coaches work hard, they understand the standards and what to expect from our guys, and their value is unprecedented,” Parson said. He also mentioned that there are “not enough words in the English language” to praise his staff. Parson also thanked the wives of his assistant coaches.
“I really thank their wives for giving their husbands to me every day this summer,” Parson said. “I appreciate them cooperating, they’re great women, and my wife is the same way. It’s not always easy being a coach’s wife, but I appreciate their sacrifices as well.