The Chattanooga Mocs followed junior Paul Conroy’s lead into the first win of the season at the (N.C. State) Wolfpack Intercollegiate. It’s Conroy’s first collegiate win and first of first-year Coach Blaine Woodruff’s tenure.
What a final round for Conroy. His 10-under 62 matches the school record set by Fredrik Qvicker at the 2008 Aldila Scenic City Invite. It included two eagles, one a hole-in-one, and six birdies.
Conroy opened the 54-hole tournament with rounds of 70 and 74.
It earned the affable junior from Ireland a 2-stroke victory over Maximillian Scteinlechner of N.C. State and Nicky Lyerly from UNC Greensboro.
“It feels great to finally get over the line,” Conroy smiled. “I’ve been close a lot of times (since coming to Chattanooga). I battled at the finish. I was 2-over on the closing holes yesterday and got two birdies today, which turned out to be the difference.
“I hit every shot where I wanted it to go today. It was a pretty enjoyable round with everything going the right way.”
Conroy was joined in the top 10 by teammates Samuel Espinosa and John Houk. Espinosa fired a 6-under total of 210 to tie for fourth. He completed the event with a sterling 67. Houk shot 70 to tie for sixth, one behind Espinosa at 5 under.
The duo turned in a combine six par-or-better cards over the two days.
Carson Johnson completed the counting cards with 73. That put the team tally at 16-under (272) to vault from a tie for fourth into a 9-shot blitz over Lipscomb and host N.C. State. Johnson ended up with 222, two ahead of Braedon Wear’s 224.
“I couldn’t be happier for our guys,” Woodruff shared. “That was one heck of a round they played today. This group worked extremely hard at home competing and in practice to earn this win. Paul’s round was huge for us and was the tournament record. I’m super pumped for him to get his first collegiate win.”
The Mocs are right back on the tee this Friday at the Furman Intercollegiate. The 3-day, 54-hole event is played at Furman Golf Club in Greenville, S.C.