The Chattanooga Mocs followed junior Paul Conroy’s lead into the first win of the season at the (N.C. State) Wolfpack Intercollegiate. It’s Conroy’s first collegiate win and first of first-year Coach Blaine Woodruff’s tenure.

What a final round for Conroy. His 10-under 62 matches the school record set by Fredrik Qvicker at the 2008 Aldila Scenic City Invite. It included two eagles, one a hole-in-one, and six birdies.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In