Last time Georgia was in the College Football Playoff, a blocked field goal helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship appearance. Now, back on the same stage, special teams could be an important part for Georgia to bounce back from its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.
Experienced kickers
Both Georgia and Michigan come into the Orange Bowl with upperclassmen place kickers. For the Wolverines, senior Jake Moody has been a reliable option while junior Jack Podlesny is one of the best in the SEC.
Moody finished the 2021 regular season winning the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the country’s best place kicker. He was Michigan’s first winner of the award, and also won the Big 10 Kicker of the Year Award.
Moody made 22 of his 24 field goal attempts in the regular season, which ranked second in the Big 10 with a 91.7% success rate. His longest field goal was a 52-yard field goal against Washington. Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles led the conference, making 94.7% of his field goal attempts.
Podlesny has not been as consistent as Moody, but still ranks fourth in the SEC with an 81.8% success rate, making 18 of his 22 field goal attempts. His longest field goal of the season was a 46-yard field goal against Arkansas.
Both kickers have experience playing in big games, and with a trip to the national championship on the line, both can be vital parts in special teams.
Stop the block
In the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter broke through the Oklahoma line of scrimmage to block a field goal in overtime. The next drive, running back Sony Michel found the end zone to send the Bulldogs to the national championship against Alabama.
Similar to Georgia’s last semifinal, blocked kicks could play a large part in the game, as both teams are two of the best at disrupting opponents on special teams.
Both Georgia and Michigan have blocked four kicks across 13 games played, which is tied for ninth in the country. Fellow CFP team Cincinnati is tied for the national lead with Houston, both have six blocked kicks.
Just as both teams have been successful in blocking kicks, they have protected their own kicker. Neither team has allowed a blocked kick this season. On the other side of the CFP, both Alabama and Cincinnati have both allowed one blocked kick this season.
Michigan has blocked three punts this season, tied for third in the country. The most recent came for the Wolverines in the Big 10 Championship game, when wide receiver Cornelius Johnson blocked an Iowa punt attempt.
Georgia has blocked two punts, one against Arkansas and the other coming against Missouri. Both immediately led to scores, with the ball rolling out of the end zone for a safety against the Tigers. Defensive back Daniel Jackson blocked a punt against the Razorbacks, and running back Zamir White picked it up in the end zone for a Georgia touchdown.
Blocked kicks and punts have been momentum swings for the Bulldogs and Wolverines, and both teams can use them in the CFP to change the outcome of the game.
