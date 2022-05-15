Cedartown baseball players Eli Barrow (left) and Reece Tanner react to the group of fans on Main Street as they make their way to LaGrange for the GHSA state baseball Final Four series on Saturday, May 14.
The Cedartown High School baseball team was escorted through downtown Cedartown by Polk County Sheriff's deputies and the Cedartown Fire Department on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs headed to LaGrange for the GHSA Class 4A state semifinals.
Christy Barrow cheers on the Cedartown baseball team as she holds a sign on Main Street in downtown Cedartown next to her husband, David Barrow, on Saturday afternoon. The couple's son Eli Barrow is the starting catcher for the team.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown baseball players ride in a bus down Main Street in downtown Cedartown on their way to LaGrange for the GHSA state baseball Final Four series on Saturday, May 14.
The Cedartown High School baseball team traveled to LaGrange on Saturday and got a sendoff complete with an escort by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Cedartown Fire Department.
With the Bulldogs reaching the Georgia High School Association Class 4A state semifinals, the community was asked to come to downtown Cedartown to show their support for the team as it traveled down Main Street on its way to Troup County.
Cedartown split its doubleheader with LaGrange on Saturday, forcing a decisive Game 3 of the series, which was scheduled for Monday evening.
For updates on Cedartown's Final Four series against the Grangers, visit polkstandardjournal.com or check out next week's edition of the Standard Journal.