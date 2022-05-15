The Cedartown High School baseball team traveled to LaGrange on Saturday and got a sendoff complete with an escort by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Cedartown Fire Department.

With the Bulldogs reaching the Georgia High School Association Class 4A state semifinals, the community was asked to come to downtown Cedartown to show their support for the team as it traveled down Main Street on its way to Troup County.

Cedartown split its doubleheader with LaGrange on Saturday, forcing a decisive Game 3 of the series, which was scheduled for Monday evening.

For updates on Cedartown's Final Four series against the Grangers, visit polkstandardjournal.com or check out next week's edition of the Standard Journal.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription