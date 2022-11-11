Saturday, Nov. 26

Fort Oglethorpe Christmas Parade & Market on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Starts at Big Lots parking lot, south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle, then follow Santa to Stable 41 at 214 First St. for market and live music. To participate in parade: https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-FILLABLE-FORM-WITH-HOLD-HARMLESS-FORM-r1.pdf.

