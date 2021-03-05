Wednesday, March 17
The Workforce Development Board of Northwest Georgia will meet at noon, Wednesday, March 17, via GoTo Meeting. Register for the meeting at www.careerdepot.org.
The Council of Chief Elected Officials of Northwest Georgia will meet at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, via GoTo Meeting. Register for the meeting at www.careerdepot.org.
Friday, May 7
Gordon Lee High School's graduation will be Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Thursday, May 20
Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.
Friday, May 21
LaFayette High School's graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. inside the gym.
GENERAL
♦ WORKSHOP The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available while people stay safe at home. This six-week program can be completed either by computer or over the phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and two CDs to help them better manage their health and well-being. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
♦ CANCELED MEETINGS Ringgold City Council has canceled the following dates for the regular scheduled City Council meetings: August 9 and December 27, 2021. The June 28, 2021, meeting previously canceled will now be held.
♦ MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion March 2021 tour dates have been canceled due to rescheduling by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. The Friends plan to open the Mansion for Chickamauga Turn passengers on April 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 2 p.m. for train passengers and any other visitors wishing to tour. Tours are $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. All proceeds go to the Friends 501c3 charity for Mansion promotion. Volunteers are needed to assist in greeting and assisting visitors to the Mansion and to participate in Friends meetings held the fourth Tuesday each month. If interested, contact Debbie at 423-903-5168 or Gary at 423-488-0861.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.