The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Georgia Humanities, presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibition, which examines the evolving landscape of rural American, will be on view at the historic Summerville Depot through April 18. The historic Summerville Depot and the surrounding community has been expressly chosen by Georgia Humanities to host “Crossroads” as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Summerville was selected as one of six host communities in Georgia. Special themed weekends offer learning, entertainment, and fun. Themes for the weekends include “Music of Rural America,” March 14-15; “Old Fashioned Weekend,” March 21-22; “Spotlight on Culture,” March 28-29; “Agriculture Weekend,” April 4-5; “Egg Stravaganza,” April 11; and “All American Weekend,” April 17-18. Train rides by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum will be available each weekend. The exhibit will be open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Special extended museum hours until 4 p.m. will be offered for train excursion passengers on March 14 and 21. For more information on exhibition special attractions, activities and events, visit Crossroads: Change in Rural America @ the Summerville Depot GA Facebook page.
Lyerly United Methodist Church is cooking up Brunswick stew. The church will be selling the stew Saturday, March 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at our church at 105 Oak Hill Road in Lyerly. The church will also be taking pre-sale orders, so call if you want to reserve your quarts. You can pick up and pay for your reserved quarts in the church’s fellowship hall on March 14. For more information or to reserve stew for your family, contact Wesley Thomas at 706-676-2867.
The Workforce Development Proposal Review Committee of Northwest Georgia will meet the purpose of minutes, new programs/providers, performance, career adviser budget, one-stop RFPs and other items at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Gordon County Agricultural Services Center, Calhoun.
The Workforce Development Youth Committee of Northwest Georgia will meet for the purpose of minutes, finance report, performance and enrollment reports, budgets, goals and objectives, and other items at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Gordon County Agricultural Services Center, Calhoun.
The Workforce Development Board of Northwest Georgia will meet for the purpose of minutes, fiscal report, state monitoring, proposal review committee report and recommendations, youth committee report and recommendations, PAID report, Speaker (TBA) and other items at noon, Wednesday, March 18, at the Gordon County Agricultural Services Center, Calhoun.
The Council of Chief Elected Officials of Northwest Georgia will meet for the purpose of consent agenda, fiscal report, monitoring, Workforce Development Board actions and other items at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at the Gordon County Agricultural Services Center, Calhoun.
The regular monthly meeting of Walker County Democrats will be Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Greg’s Restaurant in Chickamauga. The public is invited to discuss both local and national needs and approaches. Candidates' representatives in the March 24 Democratic Primary, as well as local candidates, are welcome. For more information, call 706-764-2801.
Camp New Dawn will sponsor a spaghetti lunch on Sunday, March 22, from noon until 2 p.m. to raise money for camp scholarships. Enjoy a sit-down meal or pick up to-go plates at Second Baptist Church, 500 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Ga. Plates are $8 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call 706-539-2235.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church revival will be March 29 through April 1. Revival is when God's people return to God, God returns to them, and everyone sees the difference. Sunday, March 29, services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services Monday thru Wednesday are at 6:30 p.m. Brother Eddy Rushing will preach all the services. Come just as you are. Childcare is available during all services. Contact the church at either 706-638-1377 or pastormike.evans123@gmail.com for more information.
Kensington Church of God at 85 Halls Mill Road in Chickamauga will present The Fire of God Shining Light Ministries Prophetic Gathering with Irby and Myrl Camp from Sunday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 1, Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Dennis Chambers invites everyone. For more information call 423-315-1544.On Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m., Second Baptist Church of LaFayette will host "Christ in the Passover: A Presentation." This powerful presentation, shared by Emmanuel Mebasser from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with his disciples. Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus' life, death and resurrection. The words "do this in remembrance of me" will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before he died and give us a closer look at the very Jewish life he led. Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience. Have questions? Call Second Baptist Church of LaFayette at (706) 638-2732 or visit http://www.secondbaptistlafayette.com for more information.
GENERAL
♦ SUMMER CAMP Camp New Dawn, a small Christian summer camp, in southwest Walker County, is accepting applications for 2020 summer staff to work May 31 to July 17. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a heart for ministering to children of all ages. Positions open are male/female camp counselors and camp nurse. Teens 16-18 may apply to be in the Servant Adventure Leadership Training program. The camp is also accepting camper registrations, grades 1-12. For more information, check the website www.campnewdawnga.org or call Alan at 706-539-2235.
The Outreach program of LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., is beginning a new program open to anyone in the community. The weekly conversation group, Conversations on Faith, is especially for doubters, seekers, nonbelievers, nonsectarians, persons from any religious tradition, and persons looking to examine what a life of faith would look like. It is not a Bible study although the Bible will be available. The gatherings will be on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in the educational building. Leaders will be David Boyle and Pastor Clay Gunter, both of whom hold degrees in Bible and religion and are experienced pastors. To register or for more information, contact dboyle1946@comcast.net, call 706-764-2801, or send a message on the Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/.0
♦ COOKBOOK Now is the time for a steaming bowl of homemade soup. Lyerly United Methodist Church has just the recipe you are looking for. The church’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook is for sale for $10, plus $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
♦ NEW RULES From Catoosa County Probate Court Judge Jeff Hullender: Effective Jan. 1, 2020, if you are applying for a marriage license with the Catoosa County Probate Court and have been divorced please note the following requirements. Proof of dissolution of prior marriage: If either applicant has been previously married and the marriage was dissolved by divorce or annulment, a copy of the decree of divorce or annulment must be presented at the time of application. Applicants who have been married and divorced more than once need only provide a certified copy of the decree dissolving the last previous marriage.
♦ NEW CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church at 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette opens Sunday, Jan. 5. The pastor is Roy R. Huskins. For more information, call 706-996-1815.
♦ VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s adult education program is seeking volunteers at its Walker County Campus Learning Center who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math and English Language skills. By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in the community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge. Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED diploma and have a strong commitment to help others. Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as two hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon and evening. Contact Carla Hyde at 706-295-6976 or cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.
♦ BE A VOLUNTEER Reading Buddies is an effort on the part of volunteers in Catoosa County to support elementary school teachers, especially teachers of K-3 students. This initiative is supported by the Catoosa County Early Literacy Task Force. Volunteers are aware of the challenges of teaching elementary school students to read. They are also aware that elementary students must be proficient readers by the third grade when they take their first Milestone assessment. By supporting teachers and students, Reading Buddies volunteers believe they can make a difference in the lives of children and students in Catoosa County. Reading Buddies volunteers agree to work with at least one student for 30 minutes one time per week. They also agree to participate in an orientation offered by Catoosa County Schools and undergo a background check. There is no expense to the volunteer. The volunteer is paired with a teacher and the teacher provides instruction and resources for the volunteer. This usually involves helping the child to learn their sight words, spelling words, reading aloud to the child or having the child read aloud. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a Reading Buddy should contact Patti Long by email at pattilong0708@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ NEW PASTOR Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ PRAYER LINE LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
♦ LET FREEDOM RING Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
♦ GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
♦ CAMP Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
♦ HEAD START Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
♦ CLASSES Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
♦ CLASSES Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ COMMUNITY A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
♦ MEETINGS There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
♦ MEETINGS Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ MEETINGS A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
♦ MEETINGS Kids 4 Christ , a non-profit children’s ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ COMMUNITY The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.