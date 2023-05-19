Friday, May 26
Ringgold’s 1890 Days Jamboree, a free family-friendly street festival, will be held downtown on Friday, May 26, from 6-10 p.m., and on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event features food, arts, and crafts vendors, live music on multiple stages, parade, classic car show, and on Saturday night a fireworks display. For more information or for a parade application, go to 1890sdays.com.
The Catoosa County and Walker County sheriff’s offices are asking for the public’s support in the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, which will take place this year on Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office that collects the most blood will be declared the winner and awarded a plaque from Blood Assurance. To schedule your appointment to support Catoosa County: bloodassurance.org/catoosa. To schedule your appointment to support Walker County: bloodassurance.org/walker. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is located at 5842 U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold, Ga. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is located at 105 South Duke Street in LaFayette, Ga. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Saturday, May 27
Mountain View Baptist youth will hold a church-wide yard sale to raise funds for summer camp on Saturday, May 27, starting at 9 a.m. at the warehouse located at 11 Bailey Lane in Rossville. Huge selection of antiques, kitchen goods, tools, home decor and furniture.
Thursday, June 1
Thrive Farm, at 150 Ken Visage Lane in LaFayette, Ga., will hold a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, June 1, from 3-4 p.m. The public is invited to join the farm, and the Catoosa and Dalton Counties’ Chambers of Commerce for a triple ribbon-cutting. There will be live music, farm tours, and local farm-to-table snacks from the Walker County Farmers Market. To reserve a spot, go to https://bit.ly/3NihBlZ.
Effective Thursday, June 1, the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will close two of its three remaining free COVID-19 test sites. The last day of operation for test sites in Catoosa County (CHI Memorial Hospital) and Paulding County (Wellstar Paulding Hospital) will be Wednesday, May 31. The test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Floyd County will remain open until further notice.
Saturday, June 3
LaFayette's Honeybee Festival, a full day of music, food and fun for the whole family, will be held downtown on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 9 a.m. Country music stars Matt Stell and Drake Milligan will headline the event, with performances on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Main Stage. Several local musicians will open for them. Music will grace the festival all day on numerous stages throughout the city. The festival will also include vendors, barbecue competition, steak competition, Honey Show (to show off artwork, confections, and sweets), bicycle ride, beauty pageant, car show, and kids’ zone (jumping inflatables, wall climbing, sandlots, and face painting, to name a few activities). For more information, go to www.myhoneybeefestival.com.
The Catoosa County Library will hold a Summer Reading Kick-Off event on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catoosa County Library on the Benton Place Campus.
Sunday, June 25
Gospel Jubilee at First LaFayette Baptist Church, 201 N. Main Street, on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m., featuring Pastor Marcellus Barnes and The Voices of Triumph with Elder Donna McLin, Mistress of Ceremony. Also: The Suttle Family, First LaFayette Baptist's Praise and Worship Group, the choirs of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist, Cove Road Church of God and a community choir directed by Dr. Kisha Thomas. Vince Stalling and Willie Davis, program chairs. Fundraising event sponsored by the WCAAHAA Inc. to benefit the Walker County African American Multicultural Community Park. $15 until June 20, $20 after June 20. Tickets: http://www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com or pick up from: The Walker County African American Museum, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette, Stacey Suttle, Kisha Thomas, William Nelson, Wilma Nelson, Robert Marsh, Alma Benton, Stan Porter, Jackie McGintis, Beverly Foster, Gail Ware, Alice Coven, Vince Stalling, Willie Davis, Eddie Foster Sr. or Shirley White.
GENERAL
The Georgia Department of Human Services, with whom North Georgia Community Action Inc. contracts, has opened the energy cooling assistance program for all low-income households. All households participating in the program must provide verification and meet the income criteria, be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home cooling directly to the supplier, and be a US citizen or alien admitted to the US for lawful, permanent residence. To apply or for more information, applicants must call the North Georgia Community Action Inc. Community Service Center in your county to schedule an appointment: Catoosa County at 706-858-0926 and Walker County at 706-638-0818.
Camp New Dawn, located in McLemore Cove in Walker County, is seeking hires and volunteers for this summer. Opportunities include cabin (air-conditioned) counselors, camp nurse, lifeguard and co-program director for those finishing high School or older. Teens 16-18 may enroll in the Servant Adventure Leadership program as support staff and be eligible to attend Cove Adventure Camp at no charge. Other volunteer positions for adults are available in the kitchen and assisting with activities. The camp celebrates 25 years of providing a great overnight or day camp experience for children 6-18 in 2023. Please go to www.campnewdawnga.org for more information and applications.
Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center features graphic and interactive exhibits highlighting the history and culture of African Americans of the Lookout Mountain Judicial District with emphasis on Walker County but includes Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties. Located at 309 N. Main St. in LaFayette, the center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Closed: Mondays and Tuesday, the first weekend of each month, 1-2 p.m. for lunch and holidays. Museum phone: 706-670-1165, email: wcaahaa@yahoo.com; website: www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com; like on Facebook at Walker County, Georgia African American Museum and Memorial Park (https://www.facebook.com/walkercountygeorgiaafricanamericanmuseumandpark).
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion offers tours of the mansion in Chickamauga from Memorial Day to Labor Day, each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 706-996-8150 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.