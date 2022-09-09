Thursday, Sept. 15

The Catoosa County Democratic Party will hold a caucus meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, to elect county committee members. The caucus will be held at the Graysville voting precinct and will start at 6:30 p.m. The election will be held by post (county commission district) and you must reside in the district. There will be two committee members elected from each county commission district. For more information contact the Democratic Party at catoosadems@gmail.com.

